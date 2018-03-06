This adorable video of a piglet chasing a tractor will make your day

Back to Discover Home

The internet is falling in love with a two-week-old piglet, who was filmed happily chasing her farmer in a tractor.

The video, showing the piglet running at top speed, was taken at Longbush Free Range Pork farm in the Wairarapa in New Zealand.

Jeremy, who works at the farm, said: “She does not have a name (yet), but has caught my eye a few times for doing what you saw in the video. Pigs are individuals, like us, and they all have their own peculiarities. This one just happens to enjoy running alongside the tractor.

“As for that particular occasion, I had just finished feeding her mum, along with all the others, then hopped back in the tractor and headed off.

“I heard a piglet squeaking and looked over to see this one running alongside. She had gone about 50 metres before I started recording, and, as you saw, ran and squeaked all the way to the end of her paddock.”

Social media users have been fawning over the little pig, with the video reaching more than 12,000 views, with hundreds complimenting the piglet’s skills.

Winnie The Pooh Piglet GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
KEYWORDS: Viral, Pig, UK, farm, Pig, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover