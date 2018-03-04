This adorable leveret rescued from the snow at Dublin Airport will melt your heart

A leveret, or baby hare, has been saved from the snow at Dublin airport – and she is extra strength adorable.

An airport policeman picked up the little one, that they initially thought was a he.

A special rescue this morning by one of our Airport Police. This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat. We’re happy to report he’s safe and well. #BeastFromTheEast #Snow #BabyRabbit pic.twitter.com/uyP78y5BOH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018

There was no sign of its mum and a chilly airport surrounded by big planes is no place to be out there all alone..

Fortunately the leveret has been taken in by some of the kind staff to strengthen up – they have named her Emma and she’s being kept safe by her rescuer’s daughter.

Meet Emma Sneachta the “famous hare “ my dad rescued in work❄️ #lmccmakeup A post shared by •• LMcC Makeup •• (@leahmccaheymakeup) on Mar 3, 2018 at 8:22am PST

All updates on Emma are on my story here! Running around the kitchen this morning 🐰🐰 Keep an eye on my story👀 #lmccmakeup A post shared by •• LMcC Makeup •• (@leahmccaheymakeup) on Mar 4, 2018 at 1:43am PST

Dublin Airport said on Twitter Emma is “doing well” since being taken in from the cold.

Hareport Latest - Emma the baby hare is thriving. Here she is enjoying her first feed after being rescued @DublinAirport. We'll release her back into the wild as soon as she's ready. #HareEmma #DublinHareport pic.twitter.com/Xj7QWfBbaT — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018

She’s been making some fellow furry friends too.

Hareport update: rescued hare Emma safe, warm and well this morning with Lou, one half of the K9 team who found her. #HareEmma pic.twitter.com/yBq1irvX8B — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018

A heartwarming tale from a chilly week.