This adorable leveret rescued from the snow at Dublin Airport will melt your heart

A leveret, or baby hare, has been saved from the snow at Dublin airport – and she is extra strength adorable.

An airport policeman picked up the little one, that they initially thought was a he.

There was no sign of its mum and a chilly airport surrounded by big planes is no place to be out there all alone..

Fortunately the leveret has been taken in by some of the kind staff to strengthen up – they have named her Emma and she’s being kept safe by her rescuer’s daughter.

Dublin Airport said on Twitter Emma is “doing well” since being taken in from the cold.

She’s been making some fellow furry friends too.

A heartwarming tale from a chilly week.
