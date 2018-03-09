This adorable Dublin toddler is more stylish than most grown-ups

Think you know your labels? Little Hollie from Dublin will give you a run for your money.

Hollie's mum, Pamela, shared a video with us of Hollie correctly naming the brand of eight belts which were handed to her.

From Dior to Versace, Hollie knows them all.

The two-year-old has a passion for fashion and trying new styles.

"Hollie loves dressing up and having her pictures taken," said Pamela.

"She has a Facebook and Instagram page where I share all her outfits and style. She loves shopping in 'Penneys hun' as she calls it."

Hollie's sense of style has already gained her 10,000 followers across both social media sites, and it's easy to see why.

She might just be the littlest fashionista in Ireland.