This actress used sign language for her acceptance speech at the Oscars

Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton won the Oscar for Live Action Short Film at the Academy Awards last night and Shenton has won praise for her acceptance speech.

The Silent Child tells the story of Libby, a deaf four-year-old, who is helped escape a silent life when a social worker (Shenton) teaches her sign language.

Upon accepting the award, Shenton said she had made a promise to the film's star - Maisie Sly - to sign her acceptance speech - a promise Shenton kept.

Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton - nominated for an Oscar for The Silent Child - arrive with the film's star, six-year-old Maisie Sly pic.twitter.com/vheAH1vEbn — BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) March 4, 2018

People were delighted to see awareness of the disability being raised on such a global stage.

THANK YOU @RachelShenton FOR RAISING AWARENESS ABOUT THE DEAF!!!!

AND USING SIGN LANGUAGE!



Congratulations!!!! #TheOscars2018 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) March 5, 2018

This really touched me. Congrats to @RachelShenton for your Oscar win & big respect to you for spreading awareness about deafness via your film & by signing your acceptance speech! 🙌🏼🙌🏼👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/B4v9wF603i — Danielle (@VanierDanielle) March 5, 2018

Best news of the #Oscars! Huge props to @RachelShenton and the @SilentChildFilm team for bringing this issue to light so beautifully. Let's have more mainstream screenings of the film in the UK so everyone here can see it. #deafnotstupid #DisabilityIsDiversity https://t.co/UHI3lNF7tc — Sophia P-H (@SophiaPH) March 5, 2018

