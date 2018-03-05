This actress used sign language for her acceptance speech at the Oscars

Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton won the Oscar for Live Action Short Film at the Academy Awards last night and Shenton has won praise for her acceptance speech.

The Silent Child tells the story of Libby, a deaf four-year-old, who is helped escape a silent life when a social worker (Shenton) teaches her sign language.

Upon accepting the award, Shenton said she had made a promise to the film's star - Maisie Sly - to sign her acceptance speech - a promise Shenton kept.

People were delighted to see awareness of the disability being raised on such a global stage.

By Steve Neville

