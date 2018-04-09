This 34-year-old was a mascot at Blackpool’s game against Bradford on his stag do

In what is becoming a bit of a running joke among football-supporting best men in England, a 34-year-old on his stag do was a mascot at Blackpool’s League One game against Bradford City.

While the rest of the players were accompanied by youngsters, Jay Spearing walked out at Bloomfield Road accompanied by Scottish stag Kevin Stuart – but the Seasiders midfielder did at least see the funny side.

(Thomas Gadd)

The pictures of Kevin, who stood some inches taller than Spearing, have been shared widely since being posted to Twitter by photographer Thomas Gadd.

“He looked proper nervous,” Thomas told the Press Association. “Jay Spearing was laughing and apparently Bradford fans were chanting ‘your mascot is shit’.”

As if the indignity of being an impromptu adult mascot wasn’t enough for Kevin, it appears he wasn’t afforded time to grab some football boots either.

(Thomas Gadd)

(Thomas Gadd)

Embarrassment and a risk of mud on his Sunday best.

😂😂😂 your some man Kev — jamienovo (@jamietmackay) April 9, 2018

Quite.

The prank is reminiscent of 38-year-old Wolves fan Nick Goff’s day as a Brentford mascot in January, thanks to a similarly devious stag weekend.

When you get to Wednesday and realise that your stag do wasn't a bizarre dream...



Fantastic to see that @nickgoff79 had a great day at Griffin Park at the weekend! pic.twitter.com/a2plDujHEk — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 17, 2018

Turns out Kevin was a lucky mascot for Blackpool in the Saturday game though, as they went on to an emphatic 5-0 victory over the Bantams.