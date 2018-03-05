This 10-week-old puppy gave her biscuit to her new BFF and nobody can deal with the cuteness

This 10-week-old puppy is melting hearts online after she was videoed giving her biscuit to another dog.

Nala, a red fox Labrador, was meeting her new chum Buddy for the first time when the pair were given half a biscuit each to enjoy.

But instead of keeping her half for herself, Nala nudged the treat back towards Buddy and the three-year-old bulldog gratefully accepted the gift.

Dog lovers were lapping up the video of the pair, who live in Essex, on social media.

Twitter user @pitbulllove4613 said: “I melted!!! This is adorable. My dogs will kick eachother and use ninja moves to steal cookies from eachother”

A post shared by Nala (@nala_the_labrador_) on Mar 5, 2018 at 5:43am PST

And @yasminsidney said: “I’m not crying you are”

Fans of the young lab will be delighted to know she already has her own Instagram page. You can keep an eye on her here.