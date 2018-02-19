Thinking about going to Australia? You may reconsider when you see the size of this spider

It is no secret that Australia is home to some of the world's most deadliest spiders but you've never seen the likes of this fella before, writes Sally Gorman.

Twitter users were quick to identify the creepy crawlie as a Huntsman Spider, native only to hot countries like Australia - phew!

Ireland's weather doesn't seem so bad now does it?

Marc Fennell, Australian journalist and tv presenter posted the picture to his Twitter account with a witty caption but that won't compensate for the nightmares he has inflicted on us.

He said: "Every so often I just think “farrrrrk living in Australia.” When my kids asked me at 7am if we should make breakfast for the spider too. That was one of those moments."

However, apparently having Huntsman Spiders invade your home can be advantageous sometimes, let's look at the positives here right?

But most users were having none of it.

Here's a little something which might help you forget just how much you hate spiders - that's a big might...
