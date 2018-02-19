Thinking about going to Australia? You may reconsider when you see the size of this spider

It is no secret that Australia is home to some of the world's most deadliest spiders but you've never seen the likes of this fella before, writes Sally Gorman.

Twitter users were quick to identify the creepy crawlie as a Huntsman Spider, native only to hot countries like Australia - phew!

Ireland's weather doesn't seem so bad now does it?

Every so often I just think “farrrrrk living in Australia.” When my kids asked me at 7am if we should make breakfast for the spider too. That was one of those moments. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/9dCrX3N4CT — Marc Fennell (@MarcFennell) February 18, 2018

Marc Fennell, Australian journalist and tv presenter posted the picture to his Twitter account with a witty caption but that won't compensate for the nightmares he has inflicted on us.

He said: "Every so often I just think “farrrrrk living in Australia.” When my kids asked me at 7am if we should make breakfast for the spider too. That was one of those moments."

However, apparently having Huntsman Spiders invade your home can be advantageous sometimes, let's look at the positives here right?

They're ok, they kill the cockroaches and flies! It's easier to leave them there as they usually go back outside in a few days — LJ Charleston (@LJCharleston) February 19, 2018

Looks a lot scarier than it is, huntsmen are mostly harmless and are great at keeping insects away. It's the redbacks and funnel webs you need to be wary of. — JB (@OzBrickowski) February 18, 2018

But most users were having none of it.

Because of this story/pix im Crossing Australia off of my list as far as countries I'd like to visit someday — Tony (@4thplanet) February 19, 2018

Here's a little something which might help you forget just how much you hate spiders - that's a big might...