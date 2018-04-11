Things just got a whole lot better for the yodelling Walmart kid, thanks to Ellen

One minute you’re entertaining a handful of shoppers at your local supermarket – the next you’re on the bill of one of the most famous music shows in the world.

That’s the strange trajectory of 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, perhaps better known as the yodelling Walmart kid.

#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we’re putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine! 🎸 #YodelChallenge pic.twitter.com/3TG8IO8zr1 — Walmart (@Walmart) April 3, 2018

Mason has been all over the internet for the last week or two thanks to a video of him performing in a branch of Walmart, which went viral.

That led to a perhaps inevitable appearance on The Ellen Show – but that was just the start.

You will not see anything better than this today. pic.twitter.com/bbPgwrA2M7 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 11, 2018

While being interviewed on the show, Mason mentioned that his dream was to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, a world famous weekly music show in Nashville, Tennessee.

So what do you think Ellen organised for him? Yep – a slot at the Grand Ole Opry.

On top of that was the small matter of a 15,000 dollar (£10,600) college fund set up for him by Walmart, who are also staging a concert in his honour on Wednesday which will be streamed live on the internet.

Wal-Mart is having a special concert for me in Harrisburg IL this Wednesday! Come join us or visit @walmart or #walmart for live stream! pic.twitter.com/TvE4rSQVWt — Mason Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) April 10, 2018

So it’s fair to say that the yodelling Walmart kid has a bright future ahead of him.

As if that wasn’t enough, Mason has also crossed into the world of sports.

In Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly entered the game to a remix of his famous Walmart performance.

Real recognizes real. @JosephKellyJr enters the game to the sounds of the Walmart yodeling kid. pic.twitter.com/cwAvVYVZM5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2018

Mason helped inspire the Red Sox to a 14-1 win over their rivals.