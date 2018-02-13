Thieving seagull caught on video stealing crisps

A cheeky seagull has captured the hearts of bakery staff after making a habit of wandering into a Greggs bakery and stealing packets of salt and vinegar crisps.

The bird was caught on camera twice in a month by Caitlin Hamilton who saw it sneaking in and pinching the crisps while she was in the store in Ayr in Scotland.

According to Ms Hamilton, 22, the latest instance, captured over the weekend, was at least the third time the bird has been caught stealing.

She tweeted: “He does is aw the time his wee pal was standing ootside waiting on him, they looked chuffed tae bits.

“This is his third time doing it … you’d think they’d put the crisps up higher.”

A similar video posted by Ms Hamilton last month has been viewed 265,000 times.

Ayrs got the hardest seagulls pic.twitter.com/2N0RMBSkCx — CH (@_CaitlinH_) January 10, 2018

It shows the bird picking up the bag of crisps and making an escape on to the High Street.

A Greggs staff member said: “It’s only one seagull and it got us on our heartstrings … We do try to keep them out but it’s not a problem really.”