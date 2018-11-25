They did surgery on a grape: Peculiar meme takes over social media
Memes can be strange out of context at the best of times, but this one about a grape having surgery is as odd as it gets.
It stems from a YouTube video from 2010 in which surgeons at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Illinois practised using surgical equipment on one of the small fruits.
The clip was shared by Instagram user SimpleDorito with the caption “they did surgery on a grape” written multiple times across it.
The image was reposted widely, spreading from Instagram to Reddit and then on to Twitter, where it suddenly became one of the most talked about memes and something even more bizarre.
Just got word that they are doing surgery on a grape https://t.co/VdhIWGneJu— No Jumper (@nojumper) November 24, 2018
they did surgery on a grape pic.twitter.com/ghXRzeOB2u— taehyung’s toe warmer (@sunlitjhs) November 24, 2018
Have u guys started watching this yet? They did surgery on a grape pic.twitter.com/KbxN3bynXg— blue worm red scarf (@homedepotfan91) November 23, 2018
The meme even spawned a dedicated Twitter account with the name “They Did” and handle @SurgeryOnA.
Naturally, the account simply posted the word “Grape” and was shared tens of thousands of times.
Grape— They Did (@SurgeryOnA) November 23, 2018
The grape also became entwined with other memes, such as the recent Don’t Say It meme and another of Donald Trump shouting at the White House.
Anyone: h-— blue worm red scarf (@homedepotfan91) November 23, 2018
My brain:
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Me: they did surgery on a grape
THEY DID SURGERY ON A GRAPE pic.twitter.com/sVe0vnnRSX— Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) November 24, 2018
The meme has even inspired horoscopes.
✨ who they did surgery on based on ur sign ✨— press f to pay respects (@youstupidtwink) November 24, 2018
aries: a grape
taurus: a grape
gemini: a grape
cancer: a grape
leo: a grape
virgo: a grape
libra: a grape
scorpio: a grape
sagittarius: a grape
capricorn: a grape
aquarius: a grape
pisces: a grape
While some even created short scripts to shoe horn the grape surgery news.
*first date*— Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) November 24, 2018
Her: so tell me about yourself
Me: they did surgery on a grape
And if you get confused the next time you read an abbreviation on social media, it might be the grape’s fault.
lol= laughing out loud— erin 🥀 (@easeftbroods) November 24, 2018
tmi= too much information
brb= be right back
ttyl= talk to you later
tdsoag= they did surgery on a grape
There’s not much left to say but they did surgery on a grape.
- Press Association
