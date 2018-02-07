These weird faceprints in the snow will make you do a double take

This is the bizarre picture taken of a man’s faceprint which makes you do a double take.

Fedor Indukaev, 34, was playing in the snow with his 18-month-old daughter when he spotted a mound of the white stuff.

He decided to push his face into the mound of snow – twice – and take a picture of the resulting faceprints; one happy and one sad.

The results were incredible, but given a boost by Fedor using a free editing programme to invert the colours, as seen in a picture he posted online.

“The snow was sticky, the kind of snow that you can make a snowman of,” Fedor told Press Association.

He wanted to entertain his daughter and when he spotted the heap of snow, he saw an opportunity for a bit of fun as they played in a park near their home in Moscow.

“There were these two short wooden poles covered with snow, so I just very carefully pressed my face against the two snowcaps, one with a sad face, the other with a smile.

“I was surprised how detailed the shape was, so I took the picture, and figured that maybe inverting its colours would invert its depth perception. I did it and it did exactly what I expected.

“I also increased contrast a bit and that was it. I tried doing the same thing a few days later when it was colder and the snow wasn’t sticky, but it didn’t work, the picture wouldn’t be as clear.”

When he took his original picture, the temperature was around freezing.