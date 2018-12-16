These two squirrels battling to reach the top of the tree is an extreme sport

When you think of inner-city sport you probably imagine five-a-side cages or city runs, but how about two squirrels grappling for supremacy on a tree trunk?

That’s what happened in Brooklyn, New York City when two of the furry rodents were filmed desperately clambering up a tree, falling off, grappling and then going again.

A compelling watch.

The video received thousands of interactions from fascinated viewers on social media, gripped as they were by nature’s contest.

If anyone ever finds out who won, there are thousands of people who are keen to know the result.

