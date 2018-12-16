These two squirrels battling to reach the top of the tree is an extreme sport
When you think of inner-city sport you probably imagine five-a-side cages or city runs, but how about two squirrels grappling for supremacy on a tree trunk?
That’s what happened in Brooklyn, New York City when two of the furry rodents were filmed desperately clambering up a tree, falling off, grappling and then going again.
How is this not an Olympic event? pic.twitter.com/Rrcqx2wfWE— Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) December 15, 2018
A compelling watch.
The video received thousands of interactions from fascinated viewers on social media, gripped as they were by nature’s contest.
I'm exhausted now.— Glenn Raucher🔎 (@glennrwordman) December 15, 2018
I want to know what is at the top of that tree that’s so amazing— jamie davidson (@jtothehd) December 15, 2018
If anyone ever finds out who won, there are thousands of people who are keen to know the result.
- Press Association
