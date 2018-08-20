These two Harry Potter stars had the cutest of reunions

Harry Potter fans were in for a treat when stars Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis had a recent mini reunion.

Felton, aka evil student Draco Malfoy, and Lewis, aka fan favourite Neville Longbottom, took to Instagram to share the meetup.

In the cute pic Felton is trying to convert Lewis to House Slytherin and he looks anything but pleased.

The star captioned the pic “See how close he was to converting” with the hashtag #gryffindork.

Lewis fired back with a puntastic response referencing Felton’s role in the recent Planet of the Apes reboot.

Lewis wasn’t done there though and even left a cheeky comment under Felton’s post.