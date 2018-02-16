These two guys from opposite sides of the world made an Earth sandwich

Two men from opposite sides of the world have used ingenuity and two slices of bread to make an Earth sandwich.

The brave new frontier was realised and achieved by Lee St John from Minnesota in the US and Subash Luitel from Delhi, India.

Lee dreamt up the idea of placing a slice of bread on opposite sides of the world to create the ultimate sarnie and “four hours later” was messaging Subash, after being introduced by a friend.

“I had just hoped it would get a few laughs from friends and get people thinking about bigger things they could do with the tools they already have,” Lee told the Press Association.

“I know to some it just seems ridiculous, it is, but it is also incredible that in just a few minutes I was able to meet a new person on the other side of the world, coordinate with them and actually pull something like that off.”

Since originally posting the lunch-inspired experiment on Facebook, Lee and Subash’s masterpiece has been shared thousands of times across social media platforms.

Four hours ago, I had a dream. That dream was to make a sandwich out of the entire Earth. Tonight, my dream comes… Posted by Lee St. John on Monday, February 12, 2018

Lee says he is now friends with Subash in India, and is trying to help him achieve his dream of travelling to the US.

“I’ve met a lot of new people from India and all over the world because of this post, so the same technology is also bringing people together and making friendships happen,” said Lee.

“Make sandwiches, not war.”

So, what plans does Lee have for his next viral sandwich sensation?

“I don’t want to give too much away, but it involves a collaborative effort with Elon Musk,” he said.

“Starts with Mars, ends with sandwich.”

It’s the only logical next step.

Lee also wants to use his newfound viral fame to bring awareness to charities he is involved with, Heroes Meeting Heroes and Chive Charities.