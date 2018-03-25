These tweets sum up how we feel about the clocks going forward

Irish summertime began at 1.00am on Sunday, bringing with it brighter evenings and the beginnings of summer.

However, the jump forward of an hour can really confuse people. Many of us took to Twitter to share their feelings on the topic – here are some of the best.

1. The constant confusion about what time it really is


2. The lack of sleep

Sleepy Zzz GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Seriously, losing an hour of sleep is no fun

4. The realisation that this means summer is on the way…

Skipping GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Changing all the clocks in your home… 

6. …. Or the time being right for the first time in six months

GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Mourning what you would have done with the hour you lost

8. Questioning the timing of the clocks going forward

9. Dealing with your confused children

Tired Lion King GIF by The Lion Guard - Find & Share on GIPHY
