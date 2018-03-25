These tweets sum up how we feel about the clocks going forward

Irish summertime began at 1.00am on Sunday, bringing with it brighter evenings and the beginnings of summer.

However, the jump forward of an hour can really confuse people. Many of us took to Twitter to share their feelings on the topic – here are some of the best.

1. The constant confusion about what time it really is

Waking up in the morning after the clocks change and going round your house trying to decide which clocks to trust 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Lottie ✨ (@lottiedoesblog) March 25, 2018

2. The lack of sleep

3. Seriously, losing an hour of sleep is no fun

Glad to see it wasn’t just me staying up to see my phone go from 00:59 to 02:00 and then realising I have one less hour to sleep 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/VJXp5UGhuD — Lauryn 🐘 (@LaurynLucy) March 25, 2018

4. The realisation that this means summer is on the way…

Clocks go forward this week, so it’s basically summer, which means Halloween is just around the corner, then it’s Christmas. Happy 2019🎉 — Chloe J (@chloejarvis08) March 21, 2018

5. Changing all the clocks in your home…

Why did I buy so many clocks 😩 — Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 25, 2018

Just worked out i've got 13 clocks to put forward. No wonder my house sounds like a bomb!! 💣 — Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) March 25, 2018

6. …. Or the time being right for the first time in six months

Shout out to all the people whose car clocks and microwaves are correct again cos the hour went forward. — Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) March 25, 2018

7. Mourning what you would have done with the hour you lost

clocks going forward tonight thats one hour of revision lost that i wouldn't have done anyway 😡 — Œ (@vnlswirl) March 25, 2018

8. Questioning the timing of the clocks going forward

Why do clocks go forward on a weekend? We only get a precious limited amount of weekend as it is. Surely they should go forward whilst stuck at work. — James (@Altoft97) March 25, 2018

