These tales of ‘just in case’ moments paying off will kick-start 11 good habits
08/08/2018 - 12:37:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
There are two kinds of people in this world: people who are organised and people who wing it at the last minute, and sometimes being the organised one pays off big time.
Reddit user _jbass asked people on the website: “When has something you’ve always done ‘just in case’ paid off?”
Here are 11 of Reddit’s best tips for organisation, that might just kick-start several good habits.
1. Always pack a sandwich.
2. Never get locked out again.
3. Handy DIY tools are always necessary.
4. Future you will thank you later.
5. Always bring back-up glasses.
6. This horrifying cautionary tale.
7. Seriously. Always check for bugs.
8. This person’s organisation paid off.
9. Not abiding by this rule could have disastrous consequences.
10. Every cloud has a silver lining…
11. Lastly, you’ll be using this effective tactic from now on.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here