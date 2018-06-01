These songs for the elderly are hilariously relatable

Internet legends Foil, Arms, and Hog are back with their brand new show, OINK and with a new show comes new sketches.

And one, in particular, is proving hilariously relatable to anyone …. that, let's just say, finds today’s modern music difficult to relate to.

Introducing, Songs for the Elderly.

