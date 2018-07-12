These snow leopard cubs having a bath are just having the best time

What’s cuter than a snow leopard club playing in a bath? That’s right, three snow leopards playing in a bath.

These adorable little felines were born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 22, and they’re more confident than most cats in water.

The little ones, two males and a female, are the second litter born to mother Sombra – who gave birth to Sameera in 2016.

According to the zoo, scientists estimate fewer than 7,000 snow leopards remain in the remote mountains of central Asia that they call home.

Their numbers have dwindled due to poaching.

The young trio will be moved to a new Asian Highlands habitat later this summer.

- Press Association
