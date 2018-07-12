These Simpsons memes are the real highlight of the England v Croatia match

England lost to Croatia last night and bow out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage.

The internet responded to England's loss the only way it knows how - by making memes at their expense.

Ireland Simpsons Fans have produced some of the best memes throughout the tournament and used England's defeat to reference some of the show's best moments.

It won't take you long before you're sharing these with your friends - much to the annoyance of England fans everywhere.

Here are some of our favourites.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

