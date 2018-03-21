These signs in the UK have been changed to include Gotham City, Narnia and Middle Earth

It turns out Neverland isn’t past the second star to the right and straight on til morning – it’s near Didcot, just off a roundabout on the A4130.

That’s according to some intriguing new locations added to five signs on the A road in Oxfordshire.

The signs were edited by an anonymous man to give directions to fantasy locations including Middle-Earth, the Emerald City and Narnia.

The local county council has said that although the sign changes were amusing, the edits were “vandalism” that could distract drivers.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford, the anonymous man, reportedly in his 20s, said he was an “artist” and “not a vandal”.

“I never intended to create any form of vandalism, purely a spectacle for people to remember,” he said. “To destroy someone else’s property, that was never my intention. My intention was to create and build on something positive.”

(BBC)

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said: “While on the surface amusing, the additions were a potential distraction for drivers.

“We are in the process of removing them today (Wednesday March 21) as part of programmed work in the area.”