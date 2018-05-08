These sassy responses to a sexist meme will make you proud to be a woman
Twitter is at its best when sarcastically responding to world events or misplaced memes.
The latest show of comedic prowess comes from a meme asking users to “post the four words every girl wants whispered in her ear”.
Adult girls are women. pic.twitter.com/D49psVJZkO— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 7, 2018
Women are clearly not a homogeneous group, so the responses varied greatly. Some railed against being called “girls”, others made it clear all they want is food, and still more bucked the idea that women all want the same thing.
Some followed the theme of the person who shared the meme, decrying the use of the world “girl” to describe a woman.
Shove. Your. Damn. Meme. https://t.co/TGyuKq12We— NicolasTittley (@NicolasTittley) May 7, 2018
Don't call me "GIRL"— ModLibDem❄RESIST (@AliMcButter2976) May 7, 2018
Riffing off that, other issues affecting women were shared in four-word format.
Equal pay for you.— Carolan Ivey (The Blurb Wizard) 🛵📚 (@carolanivey) May 7, 2018
All woman government 2018— Annie, Mercenary Librarian (@dharmascholar) May 7, 2018
As ever, a Twitter thread couldn’t escape politics.
I didn't vote Trump.— KT_Keene (@KT_Keene) May 7, 2018
Food also featured strongly.
The pizza is here— kime buzzelli (@kbuzzy) May 8, 2018
Here are some tacos— Pshh (@PrincessPshh) May 7, 2018
I ordered some pizza.— Paul Rea (@PaulRea12) May 7, 2018
I just ate sardines.— Rayweaved (@RaymondWeaver20) May 7, 2018
There were also suggestions of activities people could do – some quite scary.
Wanna build a snowman?— Anthony Motown G (@Redgameboy) May 8, 2018
Let’s go burn stuff— Stoof (@St00fa) May 7, 2018
Twitter users 1 – Sexist meme 0.
- Press Association
