These responses to a bored scientist’s animal tweet will educate and astound you

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

Social media is a useful place for all number of things, especially learning new things from interesting people.

This idea has been proven once again by the response to a bored scientist’s request for fun facts.

Wildlife biologist and PhD researcher Imogene Cancellare had some time to kill while in the airport at an ungodly hour and asked her fellow scientists to help her pass the time.

Here are the most astounding facts offered about some of our favourite animals.

Jellyfish

Jellyfish GIF by Ghostqiao - Find & Share on GIPHY

Temperature-telling crickets

Cold Frosty The Snowman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Beavers bringing the flavour

Beavers GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Just so you know, castoreum is rarely used in mass-produced foods, so you have nothing to worry about. Sometimes it is used in fragrances though.

Possums with more than the usual amount of vaginas

Chew Chewing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Sunfish growing from tiny to huge

Mola Mola GIF by Monterey Bay Aquarium - Find & Share on GIPHY

Dog-like rattlesnakes

Rattlesnake GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You really do learn something new every day.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Sci-Tech, Facts, UK, fact, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover