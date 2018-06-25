These pups were showing off in style at Gay Pride

A cute dog will always make any situation better and these gorgeous pooches stole the show at Gay Pride across the US.

Some were serious but happy to be there.

Others couldn’t contain their excitement.

i went to #NYCPride today that was cool but most importantly look at this dog i saw there pic.twitter.com/LviJDWIySC — gabriella 🌈 (@mcgabbfoodrew) June 24, 2018

There were those who were dressed to kill.

Retweet this #pride pup for 7 years gay pic.twitter.com/HFaGH62ujD — 🏳️‍🌈 prideful pile of salt 🏳️‍🌈 (@Salt__Lick) June 24, 2018

Like who can rock a tutu better than a frenchie? Nobody that's who.

Overall these dogs were just happy to be there.

Not all superheroes wear capes, but this one does. Say hello to Blanket. 14/10 the goodest gay icon #PrideMonthPuppo pic.twitter.com/NIVor8KvW2 — WeRateDogs™🏳️‍🌈 (@dog_rates) June 11, 2018