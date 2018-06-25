These pups were showing off in style at Gay Pride
A cute dog will always make any situation better and these gorgeous pooches stole the show at Gay Pride across the US.
🐶🌈🐶 Here’s to the very good dogs of #NYCPride pic.twitter.com/iQ6zyruhaW— ACLU (@ACLU) June 24, 2018
Some were serious but happy to be there.
Happy pride from the Queen of Queens 👑 #PrideTO #Pride2018 pic.twitter.com/XunhBL46LO— l.a.m.b salon (@lambsalonto) June 24, 2018
Others couldn’t contain their excitement.
i went to #NYCPride today that was cool but most importantly look at this dog i saw there pic.twitter.com/LviJDWIySC— gabriella 🌈 (@mcgabbfoodrew) June 24, 2018
There were those who were dressed to kill.
Retweet this #pride pup for 7 years gay pic.twitter.com/HFaGH62ujD— 🏳️🌈 prideful pile of salt 🏳️🌈 (@Salt__Lick) June 24, 2018
Like who can rock a tutu better than a frenchie? Nobody that's who.
This pup is on #TeamErin!! #TCPride #Pride pic.twitter.com/WXuD3ktGig— Minnesota DFL Party (@MinnesotaDFL) June 24, 2018
Overall these dogs were just happy to be there.
Not all superheroes wear capes, but this one does. Say hello to Blanket. 14/10 the goodest gay icon #PrideMonthPuppo pic.twitter.com/NIVor8KvW2— WeRateDogs™🏳️🌈 (@dog_rates) June 11, 2018
happy pride I just stopped strangers on the street asking if I could take a picture of their dog pic.twitter.com/9a2fJ0b60F— adrianna (@aharris0922) June 24, 2018
Mochi is the happiest dog at #pride pic.twitter.com/etVghQUqo1— ash (@dropthatashh) June 24, 2018
