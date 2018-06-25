These pups were showing off in style at Gay Pride

A cute dog will always make any situation better and these gorgeous pooches stole the show at Gay Pride across the US.

Some were serious but happy to be there.

Others couldn’t contain their excitement.

There were those who were dressed to kill.

Like who can rock a tutu better than a frenchie? Nobody that's who.

Overall these dogs were just happy to be there.
KEYWORDS: Dogs, Gay Pride, LGBTQ, Dress up

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

