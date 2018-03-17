These proud primary school kids singing Ireland's Call will give you goosebumps

By Breda Graham

The hair is still standing on our arms after this. Amazing.

As an Irish rugby fan, there's nothing better than hearing Ireland's Call echo around a stadium full of thousands of proud fans, until now.

Teachers and students of Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana, Co Donegal gathered both junior and senior students into the school hall for a sing-song ahead of Ireland's 6 Nations clash against England today at Twickenham.

The hall could not cater for all 760 children in the school, however, so outside they went to sing their hearts out!

The passion and spirit of the children as they sing at the top of their lungs fills us with pride and excitement for today's game.

*Disclaimer: Watching this video will result in goosebumps!

Music Therapist at the school, Louise Kelly, who can be seen playing the keyboard in these videos, said, "Donegal isn’t really known for its rugby but for nine years now, the children all join together to sing not only Ireland’s Call, but Hail Glorious Saint Patrick and Amhran na Bhfiann.

"The whole idea is to keep a sense of community and identity alive. Every year it just gets better and better."

Louise works within the large special needs unit at Scoil Íosagáin which caters for children with autism, learning disabilities and students who are wheelchair-bound. She also assists children with emotional, behavioural and mental health issues and describes her job as the "best job in the world."

Hats off to Louise for the important work that she does at Scoil Íosagáin, and to all of the teachers and students who were involved in coming together to support our boys in green.

It really is true when they say we have the best supporters in the world. From both at home and abroad, the Irish will be together standing tall today.

Kick-off is at 2.45pm today at Twickenham.

Follow all the action from 2.30pm live on TV3 or on the 3player.