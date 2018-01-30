These photos showing the rescue of a sheep from a pond will warm your heart

A sheep has had a lucky escape after almost drowning in an English pond.

On Monday, the Kent Fire and Rescue’s Water Rescue team and RSPCA were called to the aid of a sheep who was in difficulty.

@kentfirerescue crews called out today to rescue a sheep drowning in a pond. Specialist Water Rescue and Animal Rescue Crews successfully rescued the sheep. 🐑 👩🏻‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/CajFCkKx88 — Kent Fire & Rescue - Water Rescue (@KFRSWaterRescue) January 29, 2018

After mounting a successful rescue, the team wrapped up their woolly friend in a blanket and provided it with oxygen from a special mask – taking some adorable photos in the process.

Here’s the sheep looking a little warmer and cleaner. pic.twitter.com/5eabOEbMSs — Kent Fire & Rescue - Water Rescue (@KFRSWaterRescue) January 29, 2018

The team later shared photos of the rescue and the cold-looking sheep on Twitter, to which the RSPCA responded with a heartwarming message.

Here’s the sheep rescued by @kentfirerescue specialist water rescue and animal rescue crews earlier today receiving oxygen therapy on advice from @RSPCA_official who were on hand to advise. #collaboration #partnership pic.twitter.com/DBL6oo6TBA — Kent Fire & Rescue - Water Rescue (@KFRSWaterRescue) January 29, 2018

Thank you for all your do for animals in need! Great teamwork :-) I hope the sheep will be ok <3 — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) January 29, 2018

All’s well that ends well for this lovely animal.

- PA