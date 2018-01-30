These photos showing the rescue of a sheep from a pond will warm your heart

A sheep has had a lucky escape after almost drowning in an English pond.

On Monday, the Kent Fire and Rescue’s Water Rescue team and RSPCA were called to the aid of a sheep who was in difficulty.

After mounting a successful rescue, the team wrapped up their woolly friend in a blanket and provided it with oxygen from a special mask – taking some adorable photos in the process.

The team later shared photos of the rescue and the cold-looking sheep on Twitter, to which the RSPCA responded with a heartwarming message.

All’s well that ends well for this lovely animal.

