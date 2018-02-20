These photos of UCC’s Teddy hospital are unBEARably cute

Members of UCC's medical society have been busy bees today mending ripped paws, opened sides and missing ears at their Teddy Bear’s hospital.

The annual initiative, which took place in the University Aula Maxima, is part of a community outreach activity that aims to reduce a child’s fear of visiting the doctor.

Not only do they cure the children’s furry friends, they also teach them about health, hospitals and the procedures used in a typical visit to their local GP.

Schoolchildren from five local Cork schools took part and judging by these smiley faces, there Teddy’s have made a full recovery.