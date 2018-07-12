These otters stay cool in a heatwave as they play in ice at Oregon Zoo

Sea otters at Oregon Zoo in the United States have been enjoying a novel way to cool down as they play around in ice buckets.

The zoo filmed its otters playing, swimming, and munching on ice to keep cool as temperatures soared this week.

Posting the video on Facebook, Oregon Zoo said: “Better set your AC to ottermatic today.”

Sea Otters on the Rocks Better set your AC to ottermatic today ❄️ Posted by Oregon Zoo on Thursday, July 12, 2018

The adorable video of the otters playing now has over 48,000 views.

Oregon Zoo said: “The otters are playing in the ice to cool off. It’s a hot summer day in Portland!”

The United States has been experiencing a heatwave over the last few weeks, with Oregon reaching 35 degrees Celsius on 12 July.

- Press Association