These otters playing with a swing will be sure to brighten up your day

An adorable group of five female otters has been captured testing out a new swing at Edinburgh Zoo.

The curious Oriental short-clawed otters can be seen frolicking around and inspecting the new addition to their home.

These otters are the smallest of their species and also (probably) among the cutest. They are known for their “agile, hand-like front paws” and their short claws.

But as sweet as they are, the future of the species is uncertain.

According to the zoo, the species is listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They live in the wild throughout parts of southeast Asia and India.

Destruction and habitat loss contribute to their vulnerability in the wild, and well as farming of the otters’ prey, such as snails, crabs, and molluscs.