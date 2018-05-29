These minuscule gliding mammals have just been born at an Australian zoo

Back to Discover Home

Prepare for your daily dose of cute, courtesy of these absolutely tiny feathertail gliders.

Feather-tail Social.mp4

There are 13 brand new members of the Taronga family here in Sydney…well almost brand new. These adorable Feather-tail Gliders were actually born around two months ago, but have only just started emerging from Mum's pouch. Feather-tails usually stay in the pouch for about 63 days, before getting so large that the mother's feet can no longer touch the ground. #FunnyButTrue #ForTheWild

Posted by Taronga Zoo Sydney on Thursday, May 24, 2018

The miniature mammals, which were recently born at Taronga Zoo in Australia, will get bigger – but not much.

Feathertails don’t get any larger than 8cm long, about the size of a small mouse, and grow to a maximum weight of just 14g.

(Sarah Lievore/Taronga Zoo)

They’re the world’s smallest gliding mammals and can glide up to 20m at a time from tree to tree.

This latest litter of joeys was born back in March and only recently emerged from their mother’s pouch.

(Sarah Lievore/Taronga Zoo)

According to the zoo, by the time they emerge they are so big that the mother’s feet can no longer touch the ground.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Feathertail, UK, feathertail gliders, Taronga Zoo, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover