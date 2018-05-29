These minuscule gliding mammals have just been born at an Australian zoo

Prepare for your daily dose of cute, courtesy of these absolutely tiny feathertail gliders.

Feather-tail Social.mp4 There are 13 brand new members of the Taronga family here in Sydney…well almost brand new. These adorable Feather-tail Gliders were actually born around two months ago, but have only just started emerging from Mum's pouch. Feather-tails usually stay in the pouch for about 63 days, before getting so large that the mother's feet can no longer touch the ground. #FunnyButTrue #ForTheWild Posted by Taronga Zoo Sydney on Thursday, May 24, 2018

The miniature mammals, which were recently born at Taronga Zoo in Australia, will get bigger – but not much.

Feathertails don’t get any larger than 8cm long, about the size of a small mouse, and grow to a maximum weight of just 14g.

(Sarah Lievore/Taronga Zoo)

They’re the world’s smallest gliding mammals and can glide up to 20m at a time from tree to tree.

This latest litter of joeys was born back in March and only recently emerged from their mother’s pouch.

(Sarah Lievore/Taronga Zoo)

According to the zoo, by the time they emerge they are so big that the mother’s feet can no longer touch the ground.

- Press Association