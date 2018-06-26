These mind-bending ping pong trick shots have to be seen to be believed

You’ve seen trick shots in golf, basketball and snooker – but these little slices of table tennis magic are as good as any of them.

Alikhan Kazia, a 19-year-old psychology student from Kenya, makes the ball swerve, dip and spin round corners to pull off a succession of incredible ping pong shots on the PongMasters Instagram page.

| Immense Backspin Precision 🏓🏓| Tag a friend who thinks they can do this | #sctop10 #trickshot #whistleworthy | @sportscenter @macambos @sports @espn @houseofhighlights @highlighthub @skiller @ittfworld @jukes @whistlesports @super_athletes @barstoolsports @trickshotsglobal @absurdhighlights @highlightnetwork @pongfinity @ping_pong_news @barstoolhrtland @greatesthighlights @bleacherreport @9gag @espnassigndesk @sportsflutable @key.performance #Houseofhighlights #sportscenter #super_athletes #highlights #barstoolsports #jukes #highlighthub #espn #sportsnation #tischtennis #tabletennis #trickshotsglobal #LIT360 #pingpong #skill #tenisdemesa #motivation #tennisdetable #sports #topspin #ittfworlds2018 #skiller #PongMastersKE #TATAtrickshot #instavideo #videooftheday #tabletennisplayer A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on May 1, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

| 3 PINS, 3 BALLS AND 1 SHOT 🏓🏓🏓 | Tag 3 friends for a free shoutout | 》》》》》》》》》》》》》》》 #sctop10 #super_athletes #whistleworthy #PongMastersKE A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on Jun 5, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

Alikhan’s PongMasters partner, Taheer Alibhai, then puts the videos together and sends them out into the world.

Left handed target practice 🏓🏓 | Like and give a comment 😉 | Trickshot credits: @Ak__ttt Video credits: @taheer_alibhai #tabletennis #pingpong #trickshot #trickshottuesday #tabletennisplayer #tabletennisdaily #tabletennisclub #tabletennistrickshots #pongfinity #pingpongtable #lefthandedwork #espn #Houseofhighlights #givemesport #pingpongbar #trickshots @tabletennistrickshots @tabletennisdaily @tabletennisplayers @_tabletennis_ @tabletennischampion @pongfinity @givemesport @houseofhighlights A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on Jan 2, 2018 at 3:06am PST

| WHAT, JUST, HAPPENED 🏓🏓👆 | Rate this shot between 1 and 10 😊|| 》》》|| #sctop10 #nextwave #whistleworthy #PongMastersKE || A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

Occasionally, Alikhan says, they nail the shot in one attempt but “others probably close to a hundred”. He added: “We strive to do the impossible.”

| Boom 🔥 | Rate the shot between 1 – 💯| #trickshottuesday #bestoftheday Editing credits: @taheer_alibhai Follow @ak__ttt for more awesome trickshots 🔥 @super_athletes @houseofhighlights @sportscenter @spectacular A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on Feb 6, 2018 at 2:07am PST

| Backspin challenge 🔥| Drop a like and comment 😉| #TRICKSHOTTUESDAY #sctop10 Editing credit: @taheer_alibhai A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on Feb 13, 2018 at 3:41am PST

As for their favourite trick shot, both Alikhan and Taheer picked out this one.

| | SPEECHLESS 😱 | | Rate Our Accuracy from 1 to 10 | | | | 》》》》》》》》》| | #sctop10 #nextwave #whistleworthy #PongMastersKE | | 》》》》》》》》》| | @sportscenter @greatesthighlights @wave.tv @whistlesports @houseofhighlights @highlighthub @barstoolsports A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on Jun 19, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

“I was ecstatic when I did that,” said Alikhan.

| 7 balls, 7 pins, NO CUTS, NO MISSES | Tag a friend 😉| #sctop10 #trickshot #whistleworthy #PongMastersKE ………………………. @sportscenter @sports @espn @houseofhighlights @highlighthub @skiller @ittfworld @jukes @whistlesports @super_athletes @barstoolsports @trickshotsglobal @absurdhighlights @highlightnetwork @ping_pong_news @barstoolhrtland @greatesthighlights @bleacherreport @espnassigndesk @sportsflutable @A1sports …………………….. #Houseofhighlights #sportscenter #super_athletes #highlights #barstoolsports #epic #highlighthub #espn #Impossible #tischtennis #tabletennis #trickshotsglobal #LIT360 #pingpong #skill #tenisdemesa #motivation #tennisdetable #sports #topspin #awesome #skiller #bestoftheday #instavideo #videooftheday #tabletennisplayer A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on May 15, 2018 at 7:06am PDT

Keep an eye out for some cross-sport shots.

| Wall rebound Dunk | Drop a like and comment 😉 | Dont blink or you'll miss it | #sctop10 #trickshot #whistleworthy | Editing credit: @taheer_alibhai @sportscenter @macambos @sports @espn @houseofhighlights @highlighthub @skiller @ittfworld @jukes @whistlesports @super_athletes @barstoolsports @trickshotsglobal @absurdhighlights @highlightnetwork @pongfinity #Houseofhighlights #sportscenter #super_athletes #highlights #barstoolsports #jukes #highlighthub #espn #sportsnation #highlightsnetwork #tischtennis #tabletennis #trickshotsglobal #stereotypicallyamerican #epic #tennisdemesa #pingpong #skill #tenisdemesa #multiball #motivation #tennisdetable #sports #topspin #ittf #skiller #macambos A post shared by Alikhan and Taheer (@pongmasters) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

Asked what’s next for PongMasters, Alikhan said: “My plan is to keep working hard creating content with my buddy. And have Taheer involved in the trick shots because he’s quite a good golfer. Having this combination can make our trick shots even more outrageous.”

- Press Association