These lads from Cobh put its snow-covered steep hills to good use during Storm Emma

Storm Emma brought with it a snow storm that the country will remember for a long time to come.

For some, it was the first time seeing snow lodge on the ground.

We've witnessed a sprinkling of snow on the ground which quickly turns to slush but seeing a white blanket of snow cover the country was a first for many.

While Storm Emma forced many to suffer from bad cabin fever, others took to the snow-covered streets to make the most of it.

We've seen the impressive snowmen, igloos and sculptures and now the people of Cobh have brought us tobogganing, down a Lower Midleton Street.

Local man Gerard McCarthy who lives on the street captured the moment on video for our enjoyment while spectating with his son Charlie.

We must say this looks like much more fun than finishing all 10 seasons of Friends in a four-day bedroom hibernation situation.

Fair play to the lads.

-Digital Desk