These hilarious tweets will make you laugh but also cover your webcam

Have you ever wondered whether an FBI agent is monitoring your actions through your webcam?

These people have.

Although it’s unlikely law enforcement are watching you watch YouTube tutorials or laughing at memes, people online have dreamt up a world where your assigned officer not only has you under surveillance, but also inadvertently becomes your friend.

You get the idea.

If there is someone from the government watching your every move, that means they would witness the good, the bad and the ugly.

Some people thought there must be some benefits to spying on them, namely their music tastes.

But if someone’s watching everything you do, they must occasionally get frustrated with your life decisions.

Or just get bored.

Maybe a friendship would start to grow.

In the end, they just want the best for you.

And it might grow into a true bond.

You would start hanging out, doing the things that friends do.

Some believe there may be a serious side to all these jokes.

Frankly, this is all getting a bit meta.
