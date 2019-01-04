These hilarious movie trope memes will make your job seem a lot more dramatic

Have you ever thought about the way you would be portrayed if you were starring in a movie?

Rory Turnbull, an assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, went viral after explaining that his job would probably be a lot more dramatic if it was shown on film.

He said: “Hello, I’m a professor in a movie, I only reach the main point of my lecture right as class is ending. Then I yell at students about the reading/homework as they leave.”

His tweet reached over 20,000 retweets, and people of all different professions joined in and added the movie trope version of their own line of work.

Here are 10 of the best examples, that you might want to try out in your own office soon.

1. Secretaries in movies love yelling “You can’t go in there!”

2. Real-life writers aren’t all like Carrie Bradshaw.

Sex And The City GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Security guards get a bad deal.

4. Drivers in movies are not the best…

Driving The Muppets GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. All lawyers really need is a stroke of genius.

6. “Just beers, literally any beers”.

Party Beer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This poor detective just wanted a quiet last day.

8. Hackers in films are unrealistically quick.

Hack Coding GIF by Matthew Butler - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Breakfast scenes like this are unfortunately common.

10. Lastly, this movie trope isn’t accurate for most journalists any more…

Aardman Animations GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association

