These Ghostbusting dogs are the most popular hounds on the internet right now

When there’s something strange in your neighbourhood but it’s actually two dogs dressed in Ghostbuster-themed outfits it turns out you shouldn’t call anyone – post it on social media instead.

That’s what 18-year-old dog owner Sophia has discovered, after her dogs Dean and Oliver went viral dressed as a friendly ghost and a spirit-catching scientist respectively.

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call pic.twitter.com/HFAMwVSXga — venice witch (@h0rchataqueen) October 20, 2018

The young doggos, both a Labrador mix, have garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and shares on Twitter – and naturally the most popular reaction is a phrase you can’t help but shout aloud in your head.

If you can’t hear 80s music in your head right now, you’re reading the wrong article.

So, did the pups enjoy wearing their costumes?

“ABSOLUTELY,” Sophia told the Press Association. “They were a little shy at first but they got used to it and were so adorable.”

If someone asks me where I want to be in 5 years, I’m showing them this pic https://t.co/xhTv4u68uE — James Booth (@8ooth) October 21, 2018

Sophia says she has received an “amazing outpouring of love and support” for the doggos, and some owners even shared pictures of their own Ghostbusting dogs.

Please find enclosed my dog last Halloween pic.twitter.com/GwCs7f3aNm — Kenny Stewart (@Kenny__Stewart) October 22, 2018

AHH ! My dog got the same costume!!! pic.twitter.com/ojodYKSrJa — jasmine trujillo (@Staryy_Eyed) October 21, 2018

With Halloween still a week away, expect more poltergeist-hunting pooches to come.- Press Association