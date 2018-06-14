These elephants playing in a pool will put you in the mood for summer

Elephants at Reid Park Zoo in Arizona have taken to their pool to splash about and cool off in the summer heat.

A video posted by zookeepers show the animals dipping their heads under and enjoying the water.

Posting the video on Facebook, the zoo said: “With temperatures climbing to 106 degrees today, the elephant herd took some time to cool off and have fun in the pool.”

Nothing gets you closer than at Reid Park Zoo! With temperatures climbing to 106 degrees today, the elephant herd took some time to cool off and have fun in the pool. Posted by Reid Park Zoo on Wednesday, June 13, 2018

The adorable video has now notched up more than 10,000 views.

The zoo has four elephants which roam in a seven-acre enclosure with a 90,000-gallon pool.

Temperatures have soared to around 107F (42C) in Arizona this week, meaning the elephants are taking well-deserved dips to keep cool.

- Press Association