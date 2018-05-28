These earrings are designed after football formations and they’re incredible

With the World Cup just around the corner, one jeweller has got creative and produced earrings shaped like football formations.

The unique creations, by Saskia Diez Atelier in Munich, are made with 18-karat gold and freshwater pearls which represent the 11 different players.

(Saskia Diez Atelier)

(Saskia Diez Atelier)

Eleven different styles of earring are available, “based on 11 different soccer formations”, a post on the designer’s Facebook page said.

A description of the 3-4-3 formation earrings reads: “3-4-3, a preferred soccer formation of Barcelona and AC Milan in the 1990s, that evolved from the 4-3-3.

“It looks very offensive, with only three players left to defend in front of the goal. However, midfield and backline can work well together on defence, especially when the ball is near their goal.”

Explanations behind each formation can be found on the Saskia Diez Atelier Instagram page.

Soccer earrings #comingsoon , based on soccer formations. . 4-4-2 diamond, this is an attacking formation with two central defenders and two full-backs completing thedefensive line. In the midfield, there is a holding midfielder at the base of the diamond, two central midfielders at its sides and a central attacking midfielder on its top. Two strikers up top completing the formation. Most teams play with three or sometimes just two central midfielders, so the four central midfielders in the 4-4-2 diamond system allows a team tooutnumber most opponents in the centre while retaining the threat of two strikers up top.

If you’re looking to get festive in time for kick-off in just over two weeks, these earrings could do the trick.

However, at £350, they will cost you in the region of an opening match ticket (£168 – £420).

They are available at saskia-diez.com.

- Press Association