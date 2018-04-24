These dogs looking for their forever home were given gifts and their reactions are adorable

Dogs Trust Ireland is our country's biggest dog welfare charity.

Last year they’ve managed to find 2,746 homeless pooches their forever home and continue to strive to rehome as many more.

While in their care, the dogs are cared and loved by a crew of staff and volunteers.

Over the weekend two of their Canine Carers popped in during their time off to surprise some of the four-legged friends with some plain burgers.

Let's just say their excited reactions are bound to make your day that little brighter.

Please see www.dogstrust.ie/rehoming for more information about each of these amazing pooches.