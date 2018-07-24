These Cork beach photos from 1953 show a strange sign of the times

With this glorious weather of ours continuing into its third month, we’ve been spoilt with our total number of beach days this year.

Cars all around the country packed to the brim of camping gear, wetsuits, bodyboards, shade tents, inflatables and dry robes.

Searching through the archives we found this photo of a packed Youghal beach in 1953.

A sunny day like no other, expect we noticed - when you zoom in - that all the men are dressed, in suits.

Three-piece suits at that.

Irish Examiner Archives

Even when dipping their toes in the water.

According to our research, an uncommonly hot and dry spring and summer stunted the growth of the grass in 1949, which in turn, led to a shortage of milk and ice cream.

Then in 1953, a big spurt in the growth of grass occurred due to a combination of mild weather. This meant that workers were all put on overtime to cope with the milk surplus.

Does this explain the suits? If you know, let us know.