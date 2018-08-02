These cinemas are hosting special dog-friendly screenings this month

We are all puppied-out this week with the opening of Bark & Bumble on Langford Row in Cork city.

The first cafe of its kind in Cork is already proving hugely popular with the new business' Facebook page attracting 2.8k likes on opening its doors Wednesday.

This month can only get better for dog lovers as more of the beloved dog-friendly cinema screenings are being held in two cinemas across the country.

The Lighthouse cinema in Dublin and Pálás in Galway will host the special screenings on Sunday, August 12.

The last #DogFriendly screenings here were pretty special. We're expecting more of the same on August 12th. pic.twitter.com/DMov6vrlMR — Pálás Galway (@PalasGalway) August 1, 2018

What's even better is that none other than the movie Up is being screened to enjoy with our fluffy friends.

And who better to have by your side to cuddle with when those tears start flowing.

Be quick to get your hands on tickets which are on sale now.

Visit The Lighthouse website and Pálás website to get yours.

-Digital Desk