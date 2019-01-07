These #BaristaSongs are the perfect tunes for coffee lovers

If you love your coffee, this might be the perfect playlist for you.

Twitter users have been playing the good old-fashioned hashtag game, coming up with examples of #BaristaSongs – and the puns have been steaming in.

Here are some of the best:

1. This romantic brew

Have I Told You Latte That I Love You? #BaristaSongs — Adrian Lui (@adrianlui) January 7, 2019

2. Some chocolate in your coffee?

Sitting on the mocha the bay #BaristaSongs — I'm a believer 🕊🕊🕊 (@andlifeainteasy) January 7, 2019

3. Or maybe ditch the coffee altogether

#BaristaSongs Drop it like it’s Hot Chocolate — Kerry Teddy (@KerryTedder10) January 7, 2019

4. For anyone who ever had their name mangled on the side of their cup

I Put a Misspell On You. #BaristaSongs — 🎉 just Johnsense. 😇☯️😈 (@Johnsense38) January 7, 2019

5. Where it all begins

6. Cappuccino?

7. One for the Irish coffee lovers

Whiskey in the Java #BaristaSongs — Ghosted G (@g_ghosted) January 7, 2019

8. Something to perk you up

9. This seasonal effort

Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life #BaristaSongs — Zvjezdan Patz (@zvjezdanpatz) January 7, 2019

10. And the perfect venue to play all these songs

#BaristaSongs My hipster coffee shop don’t lie — Kerry Teddy (@KerryTedder10) January 7, 2019

- Press Association