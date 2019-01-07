These #BaristaSongs are the perfect tunes for coffee lovers
If you love your coffee, this might be the perfect playlist for you.
Twitter users have been playing the good old-fashioned hashtag game, coming up with examples of #BaristaSongs – and the puns have been steaming in.
Here are some of the best:
1. This romantic brew
Have I Told You Latte That I Love You? #BaristaSongs— Adrian Lui (@adrianlui) January 7, 2019
2. Some chocolate in your coffee?
Sitting on the mocha the bay #BaristaSongs— I'm a believer 🕊🕊🕊 (@andlifeainteasy) January 7, 2019
3. Or maybe ditch the coffee altogether
#BaristaSongs Drop it like it’s Hot Chocolate— Kerry Teddy (@KerryTedder10) January 7, 2019
4. For anyone who ever had their name mangled on the side of their cup
I Put a Misspell On You. #BaristaSongs— 🎉 just Johnsense. 😇☯️😈 (@Johnsense38) January 7, 2019
5. Where it all begins
#BaristaSongs— Justinnn💋🇨🇦 (@fivefortweeting) January 7, 2019
Smells Like Bean Spirit 💛 pic.twitter.com/41jmfMuGDA
6. Cappuccino?
Sweet Foam Alabama #BaristaSongs pic.twitter.com/8bvCu7KihJ— Hadou-Ken! (@TheKenApp) January 7, 2019
7. One for the Irish coffee lovers
Whiskey in the Java #BaristaSongs— Ghosted G (@g_ghosted) January 7, 2019
8. Something to perk you up
🎵Heathcliff, it's me, I'm caffiene— Adrian Lui (@adrianlui) January 7, 2019
I've come home, I'm so cold🎵#BaristaSongs pic.twitter.com/rpiBAWDSXV
9. This seasonal effort
Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life #BaristaSongs— Zvjezdan Patz (@zvjezdanpatz) January 7, 2019
10. And the perfect venue to play all these songs
#BaristaSongs My hipster coffee shop don’t lie— Kerry Teddy (@KerryTedder10) January 7, 2019
- Press Association
