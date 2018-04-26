These are your options when you have 10 quid to build the perfect man

Back to Discover Home

Times are hard – what would you do if you had the chance to build your perfect man but only had a limited budget?

That’s the latest meme-conundrum Twitter users are facing, and the results are hilarious.

From 5 US dollars (£3.59) to 15 US dollars (£10.78), here’s what people are having to settle for.

If you’re wondering, your options are: Spongebob, Garfield, a good ol’ pup, the Night King from Game Of Thrones, Mr Brightside, Guy Fieri, Sk8er Boi, Waluigi, Mayor Milford Meanswell, Arthur, Shrek and Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss.

The choice is yours.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Perfect, UK, Perfect man meme, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover