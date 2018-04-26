These are your options when you have 10 quid to build the perfect man

Times are hard – what would you do if you had the chance to build your perfect man but only had a limited budget?

That’s the latest meme-conundrum Twitter users are facing, and the results are hilarious.

From 5 US dollars (£3.59) to 15 US dollars (£10.78), here’s what people are having to settle for.

Ladies, you have $15 to build the perfect man,



$100 - tall

$250 - owns house

$500 - loving

$5 - lives in pineapple under the sea

$10 - has snail

$50 - hot — lil kierie (@Kierabridget) April 25, 2018

Ladies, you have $5 to build the perfect man



$300 - Handsome

$200 - Tall

$400 - Nice

$2 - Loves lasagna

$2 - Hates Mondays

$1 - Is a cat named Garfield

$500 - Smart — MehGyver (@AndrewNadeau0) April 25, 2018

Ladies you have $15 to make the perfect man:



$400 rich

$500 handsome and very athletic

$10 four legs

$5 a good dog

$150 funny — Carter (@Cr8rAndDogs) April 25, 2018

ladies you have $5 to build the perfect man



$300 - tall

$200 - smart

$400 - has a good job

$1 - bright blue eyes

$3 - wants to destroy westeros

$1 - king of an undead army

$500 - attractive — tortellini (@ridIeyrobbie) April 25, 2018

Ladies, you have $12 to make the perfect man.



$500: Showers regularly

$25: Dresses properly

$1000: Tells great jokes

$4: Coming out of his cage

$8: He’s doing just fine

$75: Leaves a 20% tip — Corey Svrcina (@CoreySvrcina14) April 25, 2018

ladies you have $15 to spend on the perfect man



$300 - works out

$200 - smart

$400 - smells nice

$70 - has a good job

$10 - mayor of flavor town

$5 - frosted tips

$500 - over 6 feet tall — ENEMY AC-130 ABOVE (@isiahxmartin) April 24, 2018

ladies you have $5 to build your perfect man



$300 - smart

$200 - attractive

$100 - funny

$2 - isn’t good enough for her

$1 - she’s said see ya later boi

$2 - is a skater boi

$75 - tall — lyss (@lovelylyssa) April 26, 2018

Ladies you only have $5 to build the perfect man, wyd:



Smart $5,000

Funny $70

Athletic $150

Looks like waluigi $2

Acts like waluigi $3 — Baby Weasel (@adda_boi) January 13, 2017

Ladies you have $15 to spend on the perfect man



$200-tall

$400-smart

$100-nice

$1- lives in lazy town

$10-is the mayor of lazy town

$4-is named Mayor Milford Meanswell — tony (@t0nyyalzaga) April 26, 2018

ladies you have $5 to build the perfect man



$300 - vegan

$200 - cares for the planet

$400 - loves animals

$1 - is an aardvark

$3 - wears glasses

$1 - named Arthur

$500 - attractive — David Ⓥ (@VeganGenesis) April 26, 2018

Ladies you have $10 to spend on the perfect man



$500 - hot

$400 - employed

$700 - smart

$3 - thinks you're beautiful just the way you are

$3 - has layers (like an onion)

$2 - owns a swamp

$2 - is an ogre — Dylan Johnke (@johnkekong) April 26, 2018

ladies you have $15 to spend on the perfect man



$300 - works out

$400 - humble

$500 - athletic

$5 - they call him buddy

$5 - he’s the boss

$5 - he’s gonna take this bakery to the top

$600 - over 6 feet tall — Mariel Imperante (@MarsImpe) April 26, 2018

ladies you have $15 to spend on the perfect man



$300 - works out

$200 - smart

$400 - smells nice

$70 - has a good job

$10 - this meme is already old

$5 - please stop

$500 - over 6 feet tall — yova (@yovabundra) April 25, 2018

If you’re wondering, your options are: Spongebob, Garfield, a good ol’ pup, the Night King from Game Of Thrones, Mr Brightside, Guy Fieri, Sk8er Boi, Waluigi, Mayor Milford Meanswell, Arthur, Shrek and Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss.

The choice is yours.