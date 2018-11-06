These are some of the big wellness travel trends to watch out for in 2019

Time was, a wellness retreat involved a few detox juices and a dabble in some yoga before sundowners at a beachside cafe.

But with the growth of the wellness industry, in 2019 we’ll be able to do everything from divorce recovery to sleep training. Here are some of the top trends we’re likely to be getting involved with next year, according to wellness holiday specialists Health and Fitness Travel.

Preventative trips

What is it? It’s essentially a type of detox trip that will help you rid yourself of your vices and ensure a longer life. These kinds of retreats might not sound super glamorous, but have the potential to be incredibly beneficial for your health. If you want to cut down on things like alcohol, smoking or eating bad food, this is the one for you.

Where can you go? The anti-tobacco programme at SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain or the health check-up at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz in Switzerland.

Divorce retreats

What is it? You’ve heard of honeymoons, minimoons and babymoons… but what about divorce retreats? There’s a growing trend of people planning restorative trips following a break-up. Such a big life event can be painful, so a solo holiday gives you the opportunity to focus on yourself with the help of emotional healing therapies, stress management and life coaching services.

Where can you go? The awareness programme at Amanpuri in Thailand or the wellbeing retreat at the Marbella Club in Spain.

Tough and transformative wellness

What is it? Adventure holidays aren’t exactly new, but this is a different type of trip. It involves endorphin-pumping activities like hiking and kayaking, then using them as tools for transformative self-improvement. If you’re looking for some inspiration, or to better yourself in general, this could be one to try (plus many places have spas, leaving ample time for relaxation).

Where can you go? The fitness programme at COMO Shambhala Estate or the surf and yoga retreat at Ocean Soul, both in Bali.

Sleep performance

What is it? No matter how dedicated you are to your general health and wellbeing, it can be hard to nail a proper sleep schedule. According to a study conducted for the British Sleep Council in 2017, nearly a third of Britons (30%) regularly experience poor quality sleep, so it’s perhaps no wonder so many of us are keen to rectify this. Sleep focused retreats provide holistic treatments and top tips to help you maximise your shut eye and improve your life in general.

Where can you go? Yogic sleep at Six Senses Douro Valley in Portugal or Shanti sleep at Shanti Maurice in Mauritius.

Silent retreats

What is it? A lot of these wellness trends are about stripping back to basics and focusing on yourself. This one is no different – most of us living in cities are exposed to huge levels of noise pollution, which can have a big impact on our wellbeing. Silent retreats are the ultimate antidote to this – they can boost your mental health and help you achieve a sense of inner peace.

Where can you go? The silent retreat at Shreyas in India.