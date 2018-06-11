These amazing medical tales prove first responders are real-life superheroes

Medical superheroes have been getting much love and praise on Twitter for times when they step in to help in emergencies – outside of their usual workplace.

Tales of people springing into action followed when one Twitter user shared what she saw at London Bridge railway station.

At London Bridge and they just asked for a doctor over the speaker and a woman near me looked at the guy she was with and just handed him her coffee and then RAN like a superhero it was amazing — Lottie Ritchie (@chcheflottie) June 10, 2018

Lottie Richie heard an announcement for a doctor and described how “a woman near me looked at the guy she was with and just handed him her coffee and then RAN like a superhero it was amazing”.

And it turns out Lottie is not the only one to witness these superheroes in action.

The stories are varied – a nurse on her way to a birthday party, a minibus full of police officers on a training day – but they all have one thing in common: Those retelling the tales all do so with a sense of pride.

So just who are these heroes?

The exercise class hero

Was in an exercise class. Someone saw man lying on the ground across street. Woman next to me ran out the door, across street, tended to the man until ambulance arrived, then REJOINED our exercise class.



We all watched, in awe. I teared up. She didn’t say one word the whole time — Anne with an "e" (@mrsmaris) June 10, 2018

The firefighting heroes

My friend, a bass player got t-boned in his truck by a car that ran a stop. Truck landed ON HIS HAND in front of a fire station where a training was taking place. Firefighters ran out, PICKED THE TRUCK UP & administered 1st aid. He can still play. — Denise Caramagno (@Tu2Bene) June 10, 2018

The slick nurse

Last year we were first on the scene of a bad car accident. Car was upside down, passenger's window open. We're running towards it when we're overtaken by a nurse, who bolts towards the car and doesn't even pause before going straight in through the window to get to the driver. — (((Dame Judi Hench))) (@drop_of_indigo) June 10, 2018

When the ambulance arrived she clambered back out through the window, briefed the paramedics and then just brushed dirt off her knees and got back in her car to take her daughter to a birthday party. She was brilliant. — (((Dame Judi Hench))) (@drop_of_indigo) June 10, 2018

It was AMAZING. She went from running to through the window all in one smooth movement. The car's engine hadn't even stopped, so the first thing she did was turn off the ignition and possibly save all of us. It really was like watching a superhero. — (((Dame Judi Hench))) (@drop_of_indigo) June 10, 2018

The mum with a coffee to finish

Years ago, my husband and I were camping with our little boy, my mum (a nurse) and step-dad. I came back from loo to find mum missing. She was in the next tent resuscitating someone who'd just collapsed. She just sauntered back afterwards and finished her coffee. — Tamsin Turner (@tamsinturner4) June 10, 2018

The off-duty bobbies

Many years ago I was in a cab, the car behind us hit a boy who ran into the road, we pulled over and I jumped out, first aid trained, I was beaten to the boy by several young men and women who were in a minibus going the opposite direction, a couple started first aid, I held his — Prep4trumpapocalypse (@nostatevisit) June 10, 2018

Hand, one called for the paramedics and others stopped traffic, one more talked to the driver who hit him. I remember thinking these guys are ‘on it’, I then found out they were police officers going home from a training day. The boy was airlifted to hospital, — Prep4trumpapocalypse (@nostatevisit) June 10, 2018

The mystery oil rig nurse

An oil rig nurse leapt out of her car and grabbed my head and held it upright after a nasty crash years ago. She kept me talking and kept my head as still as possible as she thought I’d done real damage. Once the ambulance came and took over she just left, I never got her name 😢 — specs (@beckyistired) June 10, 2018

For those who do this sort of work all day every day, it might be nothing, but for the rest of us, it’s a chance to witness something spectacular.

I like that, it is just what we do. Other people are far more interested in our response to situations like that than we maybe are. We all have our skills and place in the world and that’s ours but it’s ace when people see it #surgicalnurse #nhs #itswhatwedo — Jillian (@whatjilliandid) June 10, 2018

Meanwhile, there were people who aren’t medically trained sharing how they could help in an emergency of a different type.

This will be me, the first time they ask over the speaker for an archivist. — Marya VH (@maryaevh) June 10, 2018

I wait in hope for the tannoy call to come: “is anyone here really good at chairing meetings and keeping to the agenda timings?” And I’ll be good to go! 🗓 pic.twitter.com/SeMlFa6KIf — Sarah Burr (@SarahEHBurr) June 10, 2018

“I have a selection of post it notes!” — Jo Wilson ❄️ (@WilsonJo08) June 10, 2018

- Press Association