These amazing medical tales prove first responders are real-life superheroes

Medical superheroes have been getting much love and praise on Twitter for times when they step in to help in emergencies – outside of their usual workplace.

Tales of people springing into action followed when one Twitter user shared what she saw at London Bridge railway station.

Lottie Richie heard an announcement for a doctor and described how “a woman near me looked at the guy she was with and just handed him her coffee and then RAN like a superhero it was amazing”.

And it turns out Lottie is not the only one to witness these superheroes in action.

The stories are varied – a nurse on her way to a birthday party, a minibus full of police officers on a training day – but they all have one thing in common: Those retelling the tales all do so with a sense of pride.

So just who are these heroes?

The exercise class hero

The firefighting heroes

The slick nurse

The mum with a coffee to finish

The off-duty bobbies

The mystery oil rig nurse

For those who do this sort of work all day every day, it might be nothing, but for the rest of us, it’s a chance to witness something spectacular.

Meanwhile, there were people who aren’t medically trained sharing how they could help in an emergency of a different type.

- Press Association
