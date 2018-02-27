These adorable zoo animals in the snow will make you feel better about Storm Emma

While we might be getting a bit bored with the bad weather by now, there are always perks to it being snowy outside.

These zoo animals in the UK have been having the times of their lives playing in the snow and exploring the new, white landscape. In fact, these pictures of them enjoying the cold weather might even be enough for you to wish for snow to hit our shores.

1. This adorable penguin is so happy to see the snow

2. These camels and kiang look majestic

3. Nima the red panda at Chester Zoo is too sweet

(Chester Zoo)

4. These tigers are in their element

5. Madidi the Andean Bear Cub loves the snow

(Chester Zoo)

6. This bear is the real Beast From The East

7. Goshi the Jaguar looks amazing against the white backdrop

(Chester Zoo)

8. This Bush dog is admiring the ice

(Chester Zoo)

9. This tiger is completely unfazed by the weather

10. This pheasant is looking regal

(Knowsley Hall and Knowsley Safari)

11. These camels are loving all of this winter weather

(Knowsley Hall and Knowsley Safari)

