These adorable cockapoo puppies are recovering after being dumped

Three cockapoo puppies suffering from a skin condition have been found abandoned in the UK.

The two females and one male were discovered by a passer-by on a bridle track off Deerstone Ridge in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, 10 days ago.

An RSPCA officer attended and took them to a veterinary practice in Leeds.

After a three-day stay, the trio, now named Olive, Emmy and Gus, were then taken in by RSPCA Doncaster.

Although they are doing well, the charity said it will be some time before they are ready for adoption.

Happily there is already some interest in the pups, so when the time comes they will hopefully be rehomed quickly.

RSPCA inspector Kris Walker said: “As well as being very scared, these poor puppies were in a terrible physical state.

“They were thin and had extensive hair loss and scabby, reddened and sore skin. Tests have revealed they have sarcoptic mange.

“It seems very likely that they were dumped and that this was the reason why.”

Sarcoptic mange is a contagious condition, so it’s likely the puppies’ mother is also suffering.

The RSPCA would like to hear from anyone who may know who the puppies belonged to in order to prevent the disease spreading further.

If you have any information about the puppies, you can call the inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Walker.

- Press Association