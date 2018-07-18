These absurd excuses for being late turned out to be true

There are two types of people in this world. Those who pride themselves on being on time, and those who just can’t help being a tad late.

Unfortunately, on occasion, being late just can’t be helped. Whether it’s an accident, a family emergency or the presence of a badger near your car, these elaborate excuses for tardiness sound too crazy to be true – but they are, according to those who posted them on Reddit.

The mystery of the stolen door

Comment from discussion rumble_6’s comment from discussion "What’s the most absurd excuse someone has given you for being late that turned out to be true?".

Mike Wazowski GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The Grinch who killed a nativity sheep

Comment from discussion nostunkelocin’s comment from discussion "What’s the most absurd excuse someone has given you for being late that turned out to be true?".

Sheep GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The “watch the news” excuse

Comment from discussion McWolke’s comment from discussion "What’s the most absurd excuse someone has given you for being late that turned out to be true?".

Breaking News GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The man with many grandparents

Comment from discussion Sannemen’s comment from discussion "What’s the most absurd excuse someone has given you for being late that turned out to be true?".

The man who ran over himself

Comment from discussion technos’s comment from discussion "What’s the most absurd excuse someone has given you for being late that turned out to be true?".

Ouch Jennifer Aniston GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The matching excuses

Comment from discussion Krones-‘s comment from discussion "What’s the most absurd excuse someone has given you for being late that turned out to be true?".

The classic “badger under my car”

Comment from discussion noturmomma’s comment from discussion "What’s the most absurd excuse someone has given you for being late that turned out to be true?".

Honey Badger Guy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

There you have it, a whoie raft of ready-made excuses next time you are late. Be prepared to offer proof though!

- Press Association
