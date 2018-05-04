These 9 animal career puns will give you a good chuckle
What kind of jobs would animals take on if they pursued human careers?
Reddit user 5hiftyy asked: “Spiders are web developers; What other punny animal careers are there?” and the answers did not disappoint.
1. The influencers of the animal kingdom.
2. Owls always bring the party.
3. You’ve got a friend.
4. They would make a roaring case.
5. Yeah – maybe just stick to digging holes, OK?
6. Can’t argue with this one.
7. They do a very good job of it.
8. Construction workers HATE them.
9. “It does not matter how sideways you go, as long as you do not stop”, or something like that.
- Press Association
