These 11 everyday awkward moments will definitely make you cringe

Everyone has the occasional awkward moment, but some can make you want to disappear into thin air.

Reddit user Jborbon13 asked people to share those moments which happen to everyone and are as awkward as they are common.

Here are 11 of those cringe-worthy occurrences.

1. This polite moment has the potential to turn extremely awkward.

Comment from discussion pbandjealous27’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

2. The cringe is real.

Comment from discussion Askhole96’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

Confused Chrissy Teigen GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Most people do this on a weekly basis.

Comment from discussion TychoBrahe2’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

4. Oh no.

Comment from discussion MadcapRecap’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

Bom Dia Hello GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This awful situation.

Comment from discussion raisethecurtain’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

6. Force of habit can lead to some awkward situations.

Comment from discussion benisalwaysjamming’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

Jennifer Lawrence Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Having to do the “awkward jog”.

Comment from discussion NeuroPsychotic’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

8. Not having enough time at the till.

Comment from discussion MisteryMax’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

Sponge Bob No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Especially awkward when on the phone.

Comment from discussion leigha6-9’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

10. This little moment of awkwardness.

Comment from discussion Doctor-Van-Nostrand’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

Mothers Day Cringe GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this awfully embarrassing moment.

Comment from discussion TriceratopsHunter’s comment from discussion "What is the universally-known awkward moment?".

