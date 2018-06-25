There's some beautiful stuff going on at #youCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand
We all love affection, and it can mean even more when a loving gesture eases a partner's physical difficulty.
Using the hashtag #youCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand, people living with disabilities are sharing how their partners show their love.
Disabled People:— Crutches&Spice♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) June 22, 2018
What are some of the physical ways your partner makes you feel loved that are different from the way abled people show love?#YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand
Here's our selection:
People got creative on the dancefloor.
Had an amazing bf at 20 who was a killer salsa dancer. He made up new moves for me that would take the pressure off my knees. I danced!— Kat Macfarlane (@KatAMacfarlane) June 22, 2018
People can surprise you with how caring they can be.
Washing my hair because I'm too exhausted to do it.— Violette 😽🦄 (@violette_brad) June 23, 2018
Massaging my back when it's too tense and hurting
Heating up a hot pad when I'm having digestive cramps
Buying and making special food to fit my dietary restrictions. 💖 https://t.co/kgkCUSn5ME
Just checking in with someone is something so small but can mean so much.
My partner asks me EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. we talk, "How is your body doing? How do you feel? What can I do for you?" It is the most loving thing I can imagine. He knows it can change drastically every minute. #youCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand https://t.co/O9YUC1J0jn— Aubrey Anne (@toomuchaubrey) June 22, 2018
Sometimes it’s about conquering fears for that special someone.
My husband hates needles but will give me my injections when I don’t have the energy or the will to do it myself. #YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand— Nichelle (@InkedNepenthe) June 25, 2018
It's about being there for someone, physically and emotionally.
My amazing partner functions as my literal crutch, he always holds my hand so that I don't lose balance & encourages me to slow down. Plus: foot rubs 🙌💗 https://t.co/2Xa2b1gPRQ— Carolyn Fornoff (@c4noff) June 23, 2018
Love can conquer any obstacle that life throws our way.
I can't self propel my wheelchair and even tho he hates getting sweaty, he still pushes my chair no matter how hot it is outside. 😍— Glorious Vampire Fatty💖💙💜 (@jkcanaan) June 22, 2018
And he always makes sure to give me the right number of pain pills for my headaches 😭
+ Popping my joints back into place for me 💖 https://t.co/yXa0GXaDqs
