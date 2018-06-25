There's some beautiful stuff going on at #youCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand

We all love affection, and it can mean even more when a loving gesture eases a partner's physical difficulty.

Using the hashtag #youCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand, people living with disabilities are sharing how their partners show their love.

What are some of the physical ways your partner makes you feel loved that are different from the way abled people show love?#YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand — Crutches&Spice♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) June 22, 2018

Here's our selection:

People got creative on the dancefloor.

Had an amazing bf at 20 who was a killer salsa dancer. He made up new moves for me that would take the pressure off my knees. I danced! — Kat Macfarlane (@KatAMacfarlane) June 22, 2018

People can surprise you with how caring they can be.

Washing my hair because I'm too exhausted to do it.

Massaging my back when it's too tense and hurting

Heating up a hot pad when I'm having digestive cramps

Buying and making special food to fit my dietary restrictions. 💖 https://t.co/kgkCUSn5ME — Violette 😽🦄 (@violette_brad) June 23, 2018

Just checking in with someone is something so small but can mean so much.

My partner asks me EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. we talk, "How is your body doing? How do you feel? What can I do for you?" It is the most loving thing I can imagine. He knows it can change drastically every minute. #youCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand https://t.co/O9YUC1J0jn — Aubrey Anne (@toomuchaubrey) June 22, 2018

Sometimes it’s about conquering fears for that special someone.

My husband hates needles but will give me my injections when I don’t have the energy or the will to do it myself. #YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand — Nichelle (@InkedNepenthe) June 25, 2018

It's about being there for someone, physically and emotionally.

My amazing partner functions as my literal crutch, he always holds my hand so that I don't lose balance & encourages me to slow down. Plus: foot rubs 🙌💗 https://t.co/2Xa2b1gPRQ — Carolyn Fornoff (@c4noff) June 23, 2018

Love can conquer any obstacle that life throws our way.