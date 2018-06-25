There's some beautiful stuff going on at #youCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand

We all love affection, and it can mean even more when a loving gesture eases a partner's physical difficulty. 

Using the hashtag #youCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand, people living with disabilities are sharing how their partners show their love.

Here's our selection:

People got creative on the dancefloor.

People can surprise you with how caring they can be.

Just checking in with someone is something so small but can mean so much.

Sometimes it’s about conquering fears for that special someone.

It's about being there for someone, physically and emotionally.

Love can conquer any obstacle that life throws our way.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

