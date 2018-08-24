There's an outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman in Cork next week

Musical lovers in Cork are in for a treat next week when Happenings brings the outdoor cinema back to the city.

The Greatest Showman will be screened at Fitzgerald's Park on Saturday, September 1.

The screening, which is in association with 7Up Free, brings to an end Happenings' nationwide Summer Cinema series.

Gates are open from 7.30pm and the movie starts around 9pm - or when the sun goes down.

Tickets cost €5 (plus booking fee) and are available here.

There will be hot food available to purchase on-site but attendees are also encouraged to pack a picnic and lots of layers.

Just remember it is a strictly alcohol-free, family-friendly event.

Watching the circus spectacular with your loved ones sounds like a magical night spent under the stars in Cork.